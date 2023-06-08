Chesterfield’s global hot tub business founded in Brimington bedroom ranked among UK’s fastest growing companies

Superior Wellness was founded in 2011 by current managing director Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. He had been importing electronics from China and selling them on eBay when, despite having little industry knowledge, he saw a gap in the market for entry level hot tubs to be retailed online.

The business is still based in Chesterfield and has expanded rapidly over the last twelve years. Superior Wellness is now the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer and has a global network of over 200 partners worldwide.

Rob has now been included in the 2023 E2E International 100 list, in association with The Independent and with IWG as the strategic founding partner.

Rob Carlin (L), managing director of Superior Wellness, with his brother Gareth Ward (R), sales director. Credit: Superior Wellness

The list, compiled using independently-verified data from Experian and Go Live Data, celebrates the UK’s fastest-growing international companies according to their export turnover over the past two years – along with a minimum annual turnover of £10 million.

Celebrating international entrepreneurs and founders across a host of sectors, the E2E International 100 is a significant initiative designed to showcase the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth and presenting disruptive business strategies.

E2E hosted a celebratory dinner at The House of Commons on May 25 with Shalini Khemka CBE, kindly supported by Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL, Founding Board Director, E2E, and Richard Morris, CEO of IWG plc UK.

Rob Carlin, listed as number 12, was a panel member at the event, for leading the extraordinary growth Superior Wellness has experienced over the last few years.