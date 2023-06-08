The school on Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield, which has over a thousand pupils on the roll, has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories following the inspection in April.

It is a significant achievement for the school which was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2019 and as ‘inadequate’ in 2018.

Following the recent visit, Ofsted officers praised the school for the improvement over the last few years.

In the report, they said: “Older pupils and students in the sixth form say that the school has improved in recent years. Many parents and carers share this view.

"Leaders have high expectations of what pupils can achieve, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They have ensured that there is an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum in place.

"Teachers get clear information on how to meet the needs of pupils with SEND. Pupils with SEND say that they feel well supported in lessons. They access the same curriculum as their peers and achieve well.

"Teachers in the sixth form have strong subject knowledge. The work that teachers cover is ambitious and demanding. They deliver the curriculum well. Students have positive attitudes to learning and achieve well.

"Pupils behave well at social times and when moving around school. They are punctual to lessons. They are polite and respectful towards each other and to staff. Pupils say that teachers are fair and consistent when dealing with any behaviour issues.

"There is a well-planned personal development programme in place. For example, pupils learn about healthy relationships, consent and different cultures. Pupils know to treat others who may be different from themselves with respect.

“Governors provide effective support and challenge for leaders. With the support of staff from the trust, leaders have made many improvements to the school.

“Staff say that the school is well led and managed. Leaders are mindful of staff’s workload. Staff appreciate the support they get from senior leaders and those from the trust.”

Keith Hirst, headteacher at Brookfield Community School, said: “Brookfield is a very special school with wonderful students, supportive parents and a committed staff. This judgement by Ofsted, following our excellent GCSE and A Level results last summer, confirms the progress Brookfield is making in our journey to be a truly high-performing, outstanding Derbyshire school.