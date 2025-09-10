A Chesterfield town centre store is moving to a new location - and will mark the occasion by hosting a launch event attended by an actor who has featured in a host of major films and TV shows.

CRIT is set to move from its current premises on Knifesmithgate - with a grand opening event taking place at their new Burlington Street location on September 20.

Nathan Russell, one of the store’s owners along with John Bamford, said the business had seen great success since launching back in May 2024 - and that the pair were anticipating big crowds for their launch event next week.

He said: “It’s been a huge success - we get people travelling from all over the country to come here. On our opening day at the first store, we had over 1,000 people come down and a celebrity guest - it was incredibly busy all around the area for the day.

CRIT is set to move to a new premises in the town centre. Credit: CRIT

“We had another event where an actor came in, and that was just as, if not more busy. The event next Saturday already has double the amount of people interested in it online, so we’re expecting a really big day.”

Tommy Flanagan is set to appear at the launch event, with the actor having appeared in a range of major films and TV shows - including Gladiator, Peaky Blinders, Sons of Anarchy, Braveheart and Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Flanagan will also feature in the latest series of House of the Dragon, which is currently in production.

Nathan added that the event will also include giveaways and a cosplay competition. He said: “We’ve got Tommy Flanagan coming in and doing signatures on the day. We’ve got free giveaways - we’re giving away £500 worth of store credit and a Nintendo Switch. We’ve got a cosplay competition with a professional photographer, and we’ll be doing special mystery bags with really cheap prices.

“We’re trying to get UK Garrison, the official Star Wars cosplay guys based in the East Midlands, to come along, as they came to the last event. We’re making almost a ‘mini comic-con’ event in the shop.”

A launch event is taking place next weekend. Credit: CRIT

CRIT will continue to focus on collectibles at their new location - while the move will also allow the business to expand the range of products on offer.

Nathan said: “We sell collectibles - a lot of high end, hard to find Pokémon cards. We do the same with Funko Pop! Vinyls. One of the main reasons we’re moving to the new shop is so we can fill in a big niche for pop culture merchandise in Chesterfield - blind boxes, Studio Ghibli and all sorts of stuff that you can’t find in Chesterfield. It’s going to be a little bit like a Forbidden Planet, which Chesterfield doesn’t have.

“We’ve spent almost £10,000 on the ‘Pokémon wall’, a five metre long glass cabinet filled with Pokémon cards. It’s going to be a destination shop where people travel from all over the country, I imagine, because we get that already.

“At the minute, people come in and just see Pokémon and Funko Pop! – we’re trying to broaden the range of stock that we’re going to be selling in the shop to all things pop culture.

“We think we’re going to attract a lot more people walking past for all this new stuff that Chesterfield doesn’t have currently, as we don’t get a lot of footfall here.”

The launch event will be taking place between 9.00am and 5.00pm at 26 Burlington Street, Chesterfield, S40 1RR.