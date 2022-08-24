Chesterfield salon giving free haircuts for children headed back to school
A Chesterfield salon is giving out free haircuts for children ahead of the return to school in a bid to help families combat the cost of living crisis.
Niche Hair Design is offering youngsters of primary school age the chance to have their hair cut for free until Monday, September 5.
Parents and carers are asked to contact the salon on Chatsworth Road to pre-book their children’s appointments, which will be provided by junior stylist Kerri.
Tracey Hughes, owner of Niche Hair Design, said: “We are offering this to help Kerri get some experience as she is newly qualified but also to help families who simple can’t afford to prioritise hair cuts right now.
"We are also going to do it again in October half term. People can book by telephoning the salon on 01246224440 or sending a text to 07979458917.
"Kerri is also offering discounted rates on all hairdressing until Christmas.”