Chesterfield salon giving free haircuts for children headed back to school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niche Hair Design is offering youngsters of primary school age the chance to have their hair cut for free until Monday, September 5.

Parents and carers are asked to contact the salon on Chatsworth Road to pre-book their children’s appointments, which will be provided by junior stylist Kerri.

Tracey Hughes, owner of Niche Hair Design, said: “We are offering this to help Kerri get some experience as she is newly qualified but also to help families who simple can’t afford to prioritise hair cuts right now.

Niche Hair Design on Chatsworth Road is offering free haircuts for primary school children ahead of the new term

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are also going to do it again in October half term. People can book by telephoning the salon on 01246224440 or sending a text to 07979458917.

"Kerri is also offering discounted rates on all hairdressing until Christmas.”