Long-standing Chesterfield men’s clothing business expands into new town centre store

An independent men’s’ clothing business which has traded in Chesterfield town centre for more than 20 years has expanded into a new store.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:03 pm

Rebel Menswear had been based on Burlington Street for the last two decades but has now moved into a larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer’s Row after outgrowing the previous premises.

The new shop was occupied by Greggs before their expansion onto Burlington Street, allowing family-run Rebel Menswear to showcase even more of it’s product range.

Brands available include designers like Pretty Green and Armani, and the store features a suiting and shirting department, as well as selling jeans and footwear.

Rebel Menswear has moved into a larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer’s Row

Store owner Raj Dhir said: “We have upcycled a lot of the material that has been used and the look of the store will be something completely different to anything there is in Chesterfield or nationally.

“Our aim is to create a shopping experience engaging in the senses, in a relaxed environment where our customers can pop in for chat or for a two-hour shopping experience. We believe in Chesterfield, and that’s why we are spending roughly £500,000 on the store.

“Chesterfield as a community and town centre has always supported us so it’s only right we invest back in the town centre and community.”

Rebel’s new store will be spread over two floors – the ground showcasing collections such as Mastrum, Marshall Artist, and EA7 and the first floor housing the suits, shirting and shoes department floor alongside a men’s lounge area for wedding parties and groups.

It will officially open at 11am on Saturday, March 5, although is open in the meantime for wedding bookings.

