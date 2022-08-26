Chesterfield man ‘incredibly proud’ after his company is crowned best personal training provider in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield-based UP Strength was crowned the best personal training provider in Derbyshire at the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2022.

The company was launched in 2019 by owner and personal trainer Alfie Spencer, 24, who said he was thrilled that his hard work had been recognised with the award.

“I'm incredibly proud that UP Strength has been announced as a Midlands Enterprise Award winner. Our focus is delivering a life-changing experience, world-class results and a real return on investment for every client that comes on board with UP Strength.

UP Strength offers personalised home workout programmes, as well as face-to-face training at their Chesterfield studio.

“If I’m honest, I was just honoured to have been nominated, but months later when I was contacted to say that we had actually won, it was a surreal moment.

“The Midlands is home to over 12 million people and hundreds of thousands of businesses, so to see UP Strength up there is certainly amazing.”

UP Strength is now focusing on its ToneUP programme, which allows people to improve their fitness by following individually tailored home workouts.

AIfie said: “A lot of people find the gym intimidating and what they don’t realise is that unless you want to become the next top bodybuilder, then you don’t actually need the gym. Using structured training plans, working out from home can still allow you to achieve your fitness and body goals.”

Alfie said he was proud to have scooped the award just three years after starting the business.

For those who would benefit from interacting with a trainer in person, UP Strength also offer one-to-one classes at their private studio on Derby Road.

Alfie added: “What makes UP Strength so great isn’t about what we sell, it’s not even the fact we're highly qualified and experienced personal trainers – it’s the fact that we care. We will go the extra mile for you. We care about you, your fitness and your mind. We will invest everything we can into helping you reach your goals.

“I’m just a normal young man from Chesterfield with a dream of owning my own business, whilst helping others transform their lives and becoming the best version of themselves.

“Thank you to every single client of the UP Strength army. I appreciate you all and thank you for giving your all, whether it’s in one-to-one personal training or online.”