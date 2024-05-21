Chesterfield launches development blueprint at real estate investment forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A raft of opportunities to develop thousands of residential, industrial, and retail properties in and around Chesterfield, Derbyshire’s largest town, have been revealed at UKREiiF, a major event for UK and international real estate developers and investors.

Destination Chesterfield, which is responsible for promoting Chesterfield as a place to invest, published a map today highlighting new real estate and regeneration opportunities in the town. The map includes opportunities for new homes, light industrial, hospitality and leisure units around Chesterfield rail station, and retail, office and residential developments in Chesterfield’s historic town centre.

Land close to Chesterfield’s mainline rail station has been transformed in recent years through the Chesterfield Waterside project, one of Britain’s largest regeneration schemes. Hundreds of new homes on the development have been built and sold in the last three years alone, and all six floors of the One Waterside Place office development were let within a year of its launch in January 2023.

Chesterfield Borough Council is enhancing the appeal of investment opportunities in the heart of Chesterfield with a £20 million regeneration project centred on key public spaces in the town centre and their connections. Due for completion in 2025, this project includes investment in Chesterfield’s historic market squares to support a broader range of festivals and community events.

Chesterfield’s investment map also highlights opportunities for tourism-focused accommodation and retail developments at the PEAK Gateway Resort, a project to create a large-scale tourist and leisure destination on the eastern boundary of the Peak District National Park, and multiple plots at Markham Vale, a 200-acre business and industrial park located next to the M1. Now one of the UK’s premier manufacturing and logistics locations, Markham Vale is home to over 70 companies.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, comments: “Chesterfield’s place as a thriving town and a great place to live and work is being enhanced through public and private investment and ambitious developments that will benefit people, businesses and communities across the town.”