Chesterfield footballer launches Pro90 Academy coaching business

A young Chesterfield entrepreneur is turning his passion for football into a business, thanks to support from the Derbyshire business start-up support scheme

Ewan Catt, a semi-professional footballer and Sports Exercise Science graduate, has launched Pro90 Academy, a football coaching business. The business offers youth development programmes, elite training sessions, school partnerships, and rehabilitation support for players returning from injury.

“As I neared the end of my degree, I began to think about my football coaching academy, turning my passion into a business,” said Ewan. “I initially did some research into local business support and found the Derbyshire business start-up support scheme. I arranged an online meeting with one of the business startup advisors, where we discussed my ideas around Pro90 Academy. They explained how they could support with business advice, help develop a business plan and a 2-year financial forecast. This included a startup grant support for my website and the equipment I required for football coaching.”

With no prior business experience, Ewan credits the support he received as essential to getting Pro90 Academy off the ground.

“The team then helped me tweak my business plan and worked with me to produce a comprehensive plan. Having never been in business before, the support I received was invaluable.”

Ewan’s journey began in Chesterfield’s grassroots football scene, progressing through professional academies before signing for Buxton FC at 17. He now plays for Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, while running Pro90 Academy full-time.

Pro90 Academy has already secured its first school coaching contract and is delivering one-to-one and group sessions across Chesterfield. Ewan is also running football summer camps throughout August at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, offering coaching for children aged 6–12.

Ryan Wilkes, Board member at Destination Chesterfield, added, “It’s fantastic to see young entrepreneurs like Ewan launching new ventures. Pro90 Academy is an example of how passion, talent and the right support can come together to create something that benefits the community. We encourage anyone thinking of starting their own business or already in business to take advantage of the business support available.”

Discover more about Pro90 Academy at https://www.pro90academy.com/