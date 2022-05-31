Chesterfield firm offers free CV and job application support to Ukraine refugees

NLT Training Services, based in Brimington, are giving Ukrainian refuges access to their free Step into Employment service.

As well as providing immediate access to an employment specialist, who can provide practical support with CV writing and job applications, the training provider also offers free access to IT equipment.

A number of people have fled to Chesterfield from Ukraine since the war started under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. NLT is already helping people who have fled the war in Syria to get work ready, and now wants to extend the opportunity to Ukrainian refugees in and around Chesterfield.

NLT’s employment specialist Janice Parker.

Sarah Temperton, chief executive of NLT Training Services, said: “NLT isn’t just a training provider, it’s a charity too, so we’re always looking for ways to support people in the local community. Like many people, NLT is keen to support Ukrainian people who have arrived in Chesterfield, and we can offer both practical support and advice on accessing employment through our popular Step into Employment programme.

“There are plenty of job opportunities out there right now and, even if people aren’t quite ready to start working, we can help them take their first steps to prepare for employment. Working can be a great way to improve English speaking, make friends and of course earn money to fund a more independent lifestyle.

“From CV writing right through to the application process, we have a great team here ready to welcome people through the door and help them take those first steps to working in the UK.”

As part of the programme, which is delivered at NLT’s Station Road offices in Brimington, attendees will have access to IT equipment, free internet access and advice on CV creation and interview techniques from employment specialist Janice Parker. There is also an opportunity to undertake work experience placements to enable attendees to further boost their skills and confidence.