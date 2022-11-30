One to One Support Services have organised a prize draw involving 12 businesses across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with the giveaway starting on their Facebook page on December 1. A number of great prizes are on offer for those wishing to participate – including overnight stays, meal vouchers and photo shoots.

To win one of the prizes, which have a total value of almost £1,500, entrants have to complete three simple steps to ensure their name is in the hat. First of all, they need to like the Facebook pages of both businesses, tag three friends in the comments and share the post, making sure that their shared post is public.

The winners of each prize will then be announced the following day – and the completion will run until December 12.

From left to right: Melanie Ulyatt (MD One to One Support Services), Rebecca Kate (Clover Homes), Lynda Barksby (Holistic Health Hub), Annie Ellis (Hidden Pheasant Clothing), Sasha Ashleigh (business governance director and HR consultant One to One), Callie Furnish, Lyla Johnson and Andy Taylor (Blue Bell Inn and Chantry Restaurant) and Matthew Rushton (The Galleon Steakhouse).

One to One Care Services was established 16 years ago – providing specialist care for people with a range of complex disabilities and needs, in their own homes, across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.

This is the fifth year that One to One have run the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ – and the second time other businesses from across the region have lent their support to the competition.

A One to One spokesperson said they were continuing with the popular event to “raise awareness of supporting local businesses” in Chesterfield and Derbyshire, whilst stressing the importance of “giving back to the community.”

The full list of businesses taking part in the competition can be found below:

The Galleon Steakhouse, Chesterfield

One to One Support Services, Chesterfield

Clover Homes, Peak District

Hidden Pheasant Clothing

Matt Moore Photography, Derby

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, Staveley

Pizza Pi, Chesterfield

Serenity Beauty & Co, Bolsover

Ingmans Cobbler Footwear Clothing, Chesterfield

Blue Bell Inn & Chantry Restaurant, North Wingfield

Firey Dough Wood Fire Pizza

Storforth Lane Valet & Detailing Centre (SLVC UK), Chesterfield