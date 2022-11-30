Chesterfield firm announces return of ‘12 Days of Christmas’ prize draw – worth almost £1,500
A Chesterfield health and social care company has partnered-up with a dozen Chesterfield and Derbyshire businesses in a near-£1,500 prize giveaway.
One to One Support Services have organised a prize draw involving 12 businesses across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with the giveaway starting on their Facebook page on December 1. A number of great prizes are on offer for those wishing to participate – including overnight stays, meal vouchers and photo shoots.
To win one of the prizes, which have a total value of almost £1,500, entrants have to complete three simple steps to ensure their name is in the hat. First of all, they need to like the Facebook pages of both businesses, tag three friends in the comments and share the post, making sure that their shared post is public.
The winners of each prize will then be announced the following day – and the completion will run until December 12.
Most Popular
One to One Care Services was established 16 years ago – providing specialist care for people with a range of complex disabilities and needs, in their own homes, across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.
This is the fifth year that One to One have run the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ – and the second time other businesses from across the region have lent their support to the competition.
A One to One spokesperson said they were continuing with the popular event to “raise awareness of supporting local businesses” in Chesterfield and Derbyshire, whilst stressing the importance of “giving back to the community.”
READ THIS: Chesterfield business owners urge residents to support the town’s independents ahead of Christmas
The full list of businesses taking part in the competition can be found below:
The Galleon Steakhouse, Chesterfield
One to One Support Services, Chesterfield
Clover Homes, Peak District
Hidden Pheasant Clothing
Matt Moore Photography, Derby
Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, Staveley
Pizza Pi, Chesterfield
Serenity Beauty & Co, Bolsover
Ingmans Cobbler Footwear Clothing, Chesterfield
Blue Bell Inn & Chantry Restaurant, North Wingfield
Firey Dough Wood Fire Pizza
Storforth Lane Valet & Detailing Centre (SLVC UK), Chesterfield
Studio 1 Photography, Chesterfield