Chesterfield business owners urge residents to support local independents this Christmas

A number of Chesterfield businesses have teamed up to spread their message about the range of independents in the area, and encourage locals to support them this Christmas with their ‘Be a Star and Support Independents’ campaign.

After a generous donation of second-hand star lanterns from fellow Chesterfield-based business, Paper Starlights, the Independent Chesterfield group have distributed these to around 80 businesses across the town centre who are displaying them in their windows.

By shopping at or using the services of businesses displaying these stars, customers know that they are supporting local independents and putting money directly into the town’s economy.

Chesterfield residents are being encouraged to support the town’s range of independent businesses.

Lisa Swift from Shop Indie said: “I don’t think the people of Chesterfield realise how many amazing independent businesses there are on their doorstep. People come into the shop every week who have just found us and never shopped with us before. This is why we are trying to use the stars to raise the profile of Chesterfield as a wonderful place to shop and eat.”

Laura Jo Owen at Adorn Jewellers added: “Christmas is a time for joy and hope. By choosing independent businesses this year you’ll help to keep Chesterfield a vibrant town and bring happiness to our small business community.”

The stars will be on display from November 20 until Christmas, and customers can get involved on social media by tagging their favourite local independents on Instagram and Facebook @independentchesterfield or with #independentchesterfield. Alison Swift from Delightful Decor said: “Chesterfield is changing in many positive ways, becoming less about the multinationals and more about the small independent businesses. When people visit us they are often speaking directly to the business owner, telling us they want something a little different and that is where we can accommodate their wishes.”

