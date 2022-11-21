Officers were called to The Merlin pub, on Orient Way near to Pride Park, just after 8.35pm yesterday, on Sunday November 20.

A man was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital.

An investigation is being carried out and police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have any mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact the force.

Police appeal for witnesses as a man is in hospital in a critical but stable condition following reports of a fight near a pub in Derby.

At this stage police believe the incident is isolated, but patrols are being carried out in the area and officers encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.

Anyone with information should contact them on the details below, quoting reference 22*680400:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or via online contact form

Phone – call 101