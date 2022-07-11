Chesterfield estate agents celebrate over 150 years of success with move to new town centre premises

Bothams estate agents and chartered surveyors – founded in 1871 – have recently moved into a brand-new office space. They have relocated to Ravenside House on Markham Road – across from the Ravenside Retail Park.
Their modern offices have ample free parking for clients, and will provide the Bothams team with a comfortable workspace – as well as being an attractive and accessible place for clients to visit.
The building boasts a large, double-window frontage, which has been equipped with ultra high brightness LED screens to provide excellent property exposure to the high volume of passing traffic. The building also features signage in the company’s distinctive new branding.
Senior partner Andrew Terry said: “We’ve been helping people to buy, sell and rent homes in North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire for more than 150 years. In recent times we’ve enjoyed solid growth, and both the rebrand and the move to new premises reflect the trajectory we’re on.
“However, it was vital that we chose a building which, like us, sits right at the heart of everyday Chesterfield life. As soon as we saw Ravenside House we knew it was the ideal choice for Bothams. We’re already welcoming customers into our new building, and we’re looking forward to our next chapter, and indeed our next 150 years in business.”