Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town centre visitor attraction, Chesterfield Escape Rooms is set to launch a new game, which follows on from one of its most popular experiences.

Those familiar with the Rob the Bank game will get the chance to continue the adventure, with Rob the Bank 2 set to launch later this summer.

Nick Hogan, owner of Chesterfield Escape Rooms said: “This is a change of business model for us because this game will be able to support up to 12 players rather than six. This new game will require a minimum of four players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You’ve got to keep things as fresh as they possibly can, but there are huge amounts of work undertaken to change an Escape Room. This particular build will take around three months, but we will continue to keep things fresh in the coming years. We’ve had in excess of 30,000 players since opening three years ago, but I can say to all players that this new game will be bigger and better than anything we have done before!”

Nick Hogan, owner of Chesterfield Escape Rooms

Chesterfield Escape Rooms was once again ranked amongst the UK’s top 10 escape room attractions according to Tripadvisor earlier this year

To build the new game, the attraction has worked alongside fellow Chesterfield Champion business, FWD Motion to sustainably design the new room. Chesterfield Escape Rooms chose FWD Motion to help eliminate single-use plastics and implement an effective upcycling initiative across their organisation.

Nick explained: “As a small business it can be difficult to build effective sustainable strategies, but when we decided to create a new set of escape rooms, we placed sustainability at the forefront of our thought process. We didn’t want to simply rip and replace – it was a case of considering what we could recycle, and most importantly, upcycle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

n search of an alternative solution to business-as-usual, Hogan approached FWD Motion. He commented: “We have had a working relationship with FWD for over 3 years, and in a recent account meeting we heard about their ability to print directly to MDF fire-rated board – which is the material we use for all our structural game build work. Realising we could print over and upcycle our old boards completely transformed our design process, and we quickly got to work with FWD’s creative team to produce the visual effects we needed. We’re delighted with the results!”

FWD Motion’s recent investment in a new sustainable printer enables them to print directly to board. Unlike solvent-based inks, its UV ink technology eliminates the need for vinyl and laminates – reducing single-use plastic consumption and ensuring a longer lifespan for their vibrant print solutions.

“Printing directly to board is a massive step forward for many businesses like Chesterfield Escape Rooms, who regularly rely on bespoke designs and installations to keep their experience up to date,” said David Whiteley, Director of FWD Motion. “By using our new sustainable printing technology, Chesterfield Escape Rooms managed to save approximately 66 metres of vinyl and 66 metres of laminate – and it doesn’t stop there. Now, when their rooms next need updating, we can take the same boards and print over them again and again.”