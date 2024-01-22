Chesterfield attraction named in top 10 Escape Room venues for 2024 - according to Tripadvisor

Chesterfield Escape Rooms has once again ranked amongst the UK’s top 10 escape room attractions according to Tripadvisor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Decided by traveller ranking, the business based on Soresby Street is currently ranked as the seventh most popular escape games venue in the country for 2023.

The venue finds itself in this position for the second year in a row. They have gained a five star rating from 1426 reviews, making it one of the most popular venues of its type in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager of Chesterfield Escape Rooms, Belle Fox said: “It’s something that we are really proud of. It’s our second year that we have managed to stay up there as well.

Chesterfield Escape has placed in the top 10 escape room venues in the uk (According to Trip advisor)

“Because we’ve got quite a young workforce as well, it’s a really nice thing that they see what their effort goes towards.”

Opening in 2021, Chesterfield escape rooms offers intrepid puzzlers eight different escape rooms, each with their own unique stories and theming.

On their Facebook page, Chesterfield Escape Room thanked the continued support of their visitors and their positive reviews which helped propel the venue into Tripadvisor’s top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “We did "Rob the Bank" and it was brilliant. The interaction with characters outside of the rooms was excellent and the assistance during the game, we had to use 2 clues, was just what we needed to get out with 38 seconds spare.”