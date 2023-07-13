Chesterfield’s flagship office space provides a state-of-the-art base for new and growing businesses. Tenants and council leader Tricia Gilby gathered at the centre on July 13 to mark its first birthday.

The Enterprise Centre includes 32 office suites in a range of sizes, all of which are fitted with the hi-tech features that are now standard requirements for modern businesses. It has facilities which allow businesses to host hybrid meetings and secure cycle parking and shower facilities to allow tenants to bike to work – supporting low carbon transport. There are also features like a break out room where businesses can network and find out how they can work together.

Cakes, coffee, and doughnuts were all on offer for the special occasion and the Derbyshire Times was invited along to the celebrations as members of the East Midlands Chamber.

Staff and business tenants at the building's 'birthday party'

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “We faced many challenges when developing this building but it was a cornerstone of our Covid recovery plan and to see the building almost fully let just one year after opening shows that our local economy is strong and that Chesterfield is a great place to do business. The building is home to a really diverse range of businesses with lots of them being new startups that we hope will grow and thrive in our town.

“It was fantastic to speak with our tenants and learn more about what they do and the opportunities they are creating for local people.”

Derbyshire Times reporter Oliver McManus enjoying the cakes at the birthday celebration

The building also boasts some first-class sustainability features which help keep energy use down and ensure the building is fit for the future – supporting to the council’s target of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre was part funded through a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Investment Fund, with additional funding provided by Chesterfield Borough Council.