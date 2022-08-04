Chesterfield manufacturer Flagmakers won the contract to produce all the flags for the Commonwealth Games, including national flags and bespoke Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth flags.

The business, which is part of the Specialised Canvas Group, produced over 7,000 flags – with design, printing and finishing completed at their Staveley factory.

Paul Noble, Flagmakers’ managing director, said: “In total, Flagmakers produced over 7,000 flags in a little over six weeks, delivered to the game’s organisers with a couple of days to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company had only six weeks to make 7,000 flags.

“A project of this magnitude requires great skill and coordination, and I am super-proud of the team at Flagmakers for their hard work in securing and realising this project.”

After the games are finished, many of the flags will be re-used, with arrangements made for them to appear at further international sporting events hosted in the UK over the next 12 months. Any flags that cannot be re-used will be recovered and recycled.

The 22nd Commonwealth Games is taking place from the July 29 until August 8, with Birmingham welcoming more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories.