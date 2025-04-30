Chesterfield Champions: “We’re seeing new tenants moving into our town and getting things done”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield is improving its standing as an attractive town for businesses and professionals, according to leading figures from the local business community.

At a recent round table hosted by Destination Chesterfield at BHP Accountants, business leaders gathered to discuss the town’s ongoing regeneration, its central location, and why more people and companies are choosing to make Chesterfield their base.

Participants were optimistic about the town’s visible progress and the impact of recent development projects.

Anna Melton, Director at In the Works PR, shared her observations on the town centre’s transformation: “The mix of businesses is changing and we’re seeing more residential development. Independents like Adorn Jewellers continue to do well.

Chesterfield Champions From Choice Utility, Mitchells, In The Works PR, BHP and Graysons discuss recent business activity in Chesterfield

“We’re also seeing more leisure, along with restaurants and bars. Bottle & Thyme moved into Elder Way and then opened a new bar opposite! My Dentist have moved into the town centre, and we’ve also seen Hotpod Yoga move in. So, I think we’re starting to see businesses and consumer habits in the town centre shift.”

Jane Cooper, Partner at Graysons Solicitors, spoke about the changing face of Whittington Moor, with The Glassyard becoming an exciting business hub: “We moved in (to The Glassyard) about 18 months ago. When we arrived, there was just The Batch House and maybe a couple of other businesses.

“Now it’s almost full, and the car park is always busy! When we first moved in, I wondered whether it would fill up, and with what types of businesses. There’s a real mix of businesses there. It has really taken off, and it’s nice to see.”

Progress is still being made on the revitalisation of Chesterfield’s marketplace, with the second phase now underway. The first phase completed in March has already seen bright new stalls, new furniture and paving, and the opening up of the historic town pump. In addition, work to refurbish the historic Stephenson Memorial Hall to create a new theatre, museum and community space is also progressing, with completion expected in 2026.

In Staveley, the £25 million Town Deal fund is helping to regenerate the high street, support development in key industries of rail and construction, and create new commercial space to encourage further investment and jobs.

Groundworks are also well underway at the long-awaited PEAK in Unstone, bringing further experiential retail, leisure and educational facilities, a wellness clinic, up to 2,000 hotel rooms and 250 holiday lodges.

Andrew McDaid, Partner at Mitchells Accountants, added: “Major commercial developments take time to complete. People get frustrated and ask, ‘Are we still talking about that?’ But when you can physically see things happening, it’s great! We are now seeing new tenants moving into our town and things getting done.”

Chesterfield’s location in the heart of the country remains a major draw for firms looking to reduce costs and carbon footprints. Dan Molloy, Director at Choice Utility, explained:

“One of the big draws for businesses is the fact that we’re right in the middle of the UK. Having lower distances means lower costs, and a lower carbon footprint.”

The town’s rail connectivity also provides businesses with efficient links to the capital and beyond.

“I also appreciate how close London is to us here,” said Anna Melton. “With the direct rail link, we can be there in two hours. It takes less time to get there than some commuters take to travel into the capital from Kent.”

Chesterfield’s connectivity was also cited as a major advantage in attracting skilled young people to the area.

Nicola O’Sullivan, Director at BHP Accountants said: “We tend to have a mix of apprentices. Some are Chesterfield-based, some are from Matlock or Belper, so many come from other Derbyshire towns and the Peak District to work here. Also some will come from Sheffield or Derby to work here. We advertise locally, but the applicants we get are a mix.”

Anna Melton said: “16- and 17-year-olds tend not to have their own transport yet, so they are reliant on public transport. Chesterfield clearly offers that convenience.

“As well as businesses supporting each other, we do also have to support our young people, whether that is through work experience, careers advice or going into schools. We must keep showing them what is available here because all too often, they think they’ve got to go out to the cities, which is not the case. We certainly have those opportunities here.”

Business leaders agreed that Chesterfield is not only a good place to work, but a great place to live.

Jane Cooper spoke about the personal decision she and her husband made to make Chesterfield home:

“We wanted to stay here because I wanted that geographical separation from work. Also, it was just so much nicer here. It was more like the places we'd come from, the smaller community rather than a bigger city. We wanted the open spaces and countryside, and we could get that here whilst still having all the shops and amenities that Chesterfield offered. It’s a perfect place to live.”

This blend of green space, accessibility, and strong community spirit was echoed by Nicola O’Sullivan:

“We’re expecting in the coming months for a lot more of our staff to work from Chesterfield rather than Sheffield, because they won’t want to pay Sheffield parking prices. Chesterfield is more affordable, so we’re expecting more of an influx of people coming to work here.”