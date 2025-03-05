Chesterfield businesses invest in future talent and career development

Business leaders across Chesterfield are taking significant steps to nurture talent, provide career progression opportunities, and secure the long-term future of their industries. With National Careers Week 2025 putting a spotlight on skills development, companies in the town are showcasing their commitment to creating a highly skilled workforce through structured training, mentorship programs, and professional development initiatives.

A recent roundtable discussion with key figures from Chesterfield’s business community highlighted the ways in which employers are investing in workforce development, ensuring that individuals of all ages have access to the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.

Companies across Chesterfield understand that investing in people is crucial to business success. By providing structured training pathways, mentorship opportunities, and leadership development programs, employers are ensuring their workforce is prepared for the future.

Chesterfield Borough Council has introduced internal career progression schemes that enable employees to upskill and take on new responsibilities. “We have seen first-hand the benefits of investing in our workforce,” said Max Denton, Skills Delivery Assistant. “By offering training and development opportunities, we ensure our team members have the chance to grow within the organisation.”

Similarly, Derbyshire Building Control Partnership has embraced structured development opportunities. Charlotte Gladwin is an apprentice at the organisation, and believes the support provided is giving her an abundance of knowledge and experience:

“We provide hands-on experience to those in training, pairing them with senior professionals who act as mentors,” explained a company representative. “This ensures they gain real-world knowledge that prepares them for long-term success.”

While many businesses are focused on upskilling their existing workforce, apprenticeships remain a key route for career development, helping people gain hands-on experience while earning a qualification. Employers in Chesterfield are increasingly using apprenticeships as a tool to bring in fresh talent and develop future leaders.

Vines Legal, a Chesterfield-based law firm, has introduced a Level 7 solicitor apprenticeship. Managing Director, Catherine Wenborn sees talent development as a key investment in the firm’s future: “Our apprentice joined us straight from school and will qualify as a solicitor in six years,” said the firm’s Managing Director. It’s a great way to develop talent organically and invest in the next generation.”

Engineering firms are also seeing the benefits. Matt Close, UK Business Lead at NeoDyne UK added: “We used to rely primarily on hiring graduates, but now we are combining that with apprenticeship programs to ensure we have a workforce trained in exactly the skills we need.”

Other industries, including manufacturing and construction, have also embraced apprenticeships as a means of future-proofing their businesses. “We take on multiple apprentices each year, and they bring fresh perspectives and enthusiasm,” said William Thomas, Workshop Manager at MSE Hiller. “They learn from experienced staff while contributing their own ideas, which benefits the whole company.”

In an increasingly competitive job market, Chesterfield businesses recognise the importance of talent retention. By offering clear career pathways, companies are improving job satisfaction and reducing turnover.

Nick Catt, Managing Director of Weightron Bilanciai, shared how his company has benefited from investing in long-term workforce development. “One of our team members started straight from school and is now working on international projects. Creating clear career progression pathways helps us keep top talent within our company.”

Katie Ash, Head of Employment Law at Banner Jones Solicitors emphasised how working flexibly with apprentices and trainees can boost the whole business: "Young professionals today are looking for more than just career progression—they want a balance between work and life. We recognise that offering flexibility is key to keeping employees engaged and motivated. If someone is putting in the extra hours, they should be rewarded with time to recharge. Flexible working isn’t just a perk anymore; it’s an essential part of modern career development and a crucial factor in attracting and retaining talent."

Beyond individual businesses, Chesterfield’s career development efforts are supported by schools, local authorities careers hubs, and training providers that connect young people with employment opportunities. The East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub, which links 175 secondary schools and colleges across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire with local businesses, plays an essential role in bridging the gap between education and the workforce.

Local initiatives such as the ‘Apprentice Town’ widget, which advertises job and training opportunities on school websites, also make it easier for students to explore career paths and connect with potential employers.

Chesterfield businesses are not just focused on entry-level talent but are also investing in leadership development. Companies are implementing mentorship programs to cultivate the next generation of leaders.

The manufacturing Futures Scheme, funded by Chesterfield Borough Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, recently lead to the creation of new classroom facilities at local business, United Cast Bar.

Staff from Chesterfield College provided mentoring to dozens of people already employed in the sector, to inform and empower our companies on attracting and nurturing local talent.

MSE Hiller’s William Thomas explained how some of the senior team members at the company are already passing on experience to ensure it can thrive for years to come.

“We've seen firsthand how giving senior staff the opportunity to mentor younger employees reinvigorates their passion for the job. It gives them a renewed sense of purpose, especially as they approach retirement.

“One of our most experienced team members, who’s been with us for 20 years, has spent his final months sharing his expertise, and it’s been invaluable. This kind of knowledge transfer is essential for ensuring that businesses continue to thrive, as it equips the next generation with the skills and confidence they need to succeed."