Chesterfield business helps push bowling club’s cancer fundraising to over £50,000
Holmewood-based SBK Computers have just celebrated 25 years in business and wanted to mark the occasion by giving something back to a local charity.
Managing Director Steve Coe bumped into Westwood school friend Elaine Rigby recently, who explained that she was fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support as part of her Brimington Bowling Club group.
Steve added: “After speaking with Elaine and having known several people who have been helped by Macmillan, we were more than happy to help and support the group”
To make the evening special, SBK organised popular 90’s Pop Boy Band 911 along with a special Robbie Williams tribute to entertain guests at Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group stadium.
Chloe Turner, SBK’s Sales & Marketing Manager explained it wasn’t plain sailing as it came to light a few days before the event that 911 had been double booked.
“It was touch and go whether we were going to have to cancel the event, but we managed to agree with the band to perform early in front of thousands of people in Newcastle first and then come down to us straight after as they wanted to support the Charity Event. Everyone had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed their night with 911 staying behind for photos and autographs.”
The event raised an incredible £5,512 which comes on top of £2,500 which Steve has already donated to Macmillan this year.
It takes the total amount that the Brimington Bowling Club have helped raise for the charity to £56,582.84.