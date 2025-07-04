Champion: "Whilst we need to grow and develop, sustainability must be at the heart of everything we do."

Champion of the Week and SEO Manager at FWD Motion, Heather Hearn-Poole, shares how she is grateful for our town's green spaces and hopes to see them protected for generations to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hello, my name is Heather Hearn-Poole, and I’m the SEO Manager at FWD Motion. We’re a fully integrated creative, digital marketing agency. Our expert team have over 20 years of experience working with businesses big and small, and our passion is crafting innovative, customised solutions that drive long-term strategic growth.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve grown and developed our pool of talent in both SEO and Channel Marketing to ensure that we continue to be at the leading edge of digital marketing.

Heather Hearn-Poole, FWD Motion

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Pretty, green, and unique.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love the countryside and all the green space that hugs the town, particularly the walk over to Chatsworth House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

At the heart of our business lies a commitment to sustainability across all of our business operations. We consider how our products are sourced, produced, delivered and how they could be recycled at end-of-life.

We’re proud to embrace local suppliers and UK-made products and we’ve taken the initiative to transition our entire vehicle fleet to electric, with charging points at our headquarters for our team. Our offices also have a bee-friendly garden and solar panels that power much of our electric infrastructure.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friendliness and collaborative approach mean that things are done swiftly and with the benefits to the local area always front of mind.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Always seek the ‘why.’ We’ve refocused on being curious in our meetings with clients. By taking a backseat to actively listen and understand what their goals are, the better we deliver impactful marketing.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable growth that showcases the beauty on our doorstep. The late and great Ethel Haythornthwaite spoke about embracing our back garden and protecting it at all costs. Whilst we need to grow and develop, sustainability must be at the heart of everything we do, to protect the best of the Derbyshire countryside for the generations of 2030 and beyond.