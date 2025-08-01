Champion: "There’s so much happening locally and I'm loving getting to know the Chesterfield Champions."

Champion of the Week and Partnerships and Events Executive at Destination Chesterfield, Jodie Scott, shares how her new role helps her to support the many events and activities around Chesterfield.

Hi, I’m Jodie, Partnerships and Events Executive at Destination Chesterfield. I joined our team in June this year and am loving getting to know the people behind our 230 partner organisations known as Chesterfield Champions. Together, we’re promoting Chesterfield as a place to invest, work, live and play.

On a personal level, I am competing in a pageant for people who have undergone weight loss surgery and am proud to represent our county as Miss Bariatric Derbyshire.

What do you love most about Chesterfield?

There’s so much happening locally. Destination Chesterfield’s digital platforms burst with local events to enjoy and new attractions to try, so I never run out of ideas for my weekends.

I love our green spaces in Chesterfield, and we’re also close to places like Chatsworth, Bakewell and Barlow - for strawberry picking or a spot of lunch. Our amazing links to the Peak District, including the Peak Sightseer bus, make it easy to explore.

How would you describe Chesterfield using only three words?

Historic, picturesque and bustling

What are your favourite places to visit and why?

I enjoy coming to Chesterfield’s town centre. Our new buildings blend beautifully with our historic buildings and market, and everything feels close together and easy to get to by foot. You can nip across the bridge from New Beetwell Street for a stroll through Queen’s Park to admire the scenery and feed the ducks. Then head back into town to shop, eat out, try an escape game or watch some comedy at the theatre.

How are you and your team supporting communities in Chesterfield?

At Destination Chesterfield, we help many businesses to grow and succeed by referring them to the best place - from business support and investment opportunities to funding and skills. Our Champions are a close-knit network, and everyone is keen to support each other to succeed. So, I’m keen to offer the best customer service possible and do everything I can to help our exciting businesses and talented people thrive.

Which business event excites you and why?

Chesterfield’s first Marketing Meet Up takes place this September in partnership with one of Champions, Hello Social. I’m looking forward to meeting many new people and supporting them to overcome their current marketing challenges. We’ll also hear unique stories about how our Champions have helped us promote Chesterfield – many of them for over ten years now.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision for Chesterfield in 2030 is for the town to still have its historic, rustic charm but with a bit more vibrancy – building on the progress Chesterfield has made so far.

It’s exciting to see more events coming to our market and I’m confident this will develop further once the market refurbishment is complete.