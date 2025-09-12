Champion of the Week and Content Creator at Destination Chesterfield, Alex Baddley, is working to share our town's positive culture, community and activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My name is Alex, and I started at Destination Chesterfield in August as the new Content Creator. I create written pieces, videos and images to tell the story of Chesterfield as a brilliant place to invest, work, live and visit. It’s my job to spotlight our evolving town and our friendly, local people.

Most of my content is digital, so I update our website regularly with news, events and business content. I’m also looking forward to creating our printed annual review brochure in January.

What do you love most about Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Baddley, Destination Chesterfield

I love that there’s always something to do, no matter my mood or the weather. There are plenty of new places to explore locally, as well as different areas of the Peak District that I’m still discovering. The improved transport links make it easy to get out and about across Chesterfield and beyond.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, vibrant, and welcoming.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire and why?

The popular Chesterfield pub is located on Old Road, in Brampton.

I enjoy Chatsworth Road because it’s within walking distance of where I live and easy to get to. It’s home to lots of independent shops, pubs, and cafés, like Junction and Ninetyfour, which do great brunches. I especially like The Rose and Crown in Brampton, which is one of many pubs owned by Brampton Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a more peaceful day out, I love heading into the Peak District. Chatsworth House is one of my favourites as there is a good choice of cafes. Edensor Tea Cottage is a personal favourite.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

I’ve lived in Chesterfield my whole life, so I feel connected to the community. The businesspeople here are supportive of each other, and everyone is keen to work together, so our town can grow and reach its full potential.

How is your business supporting our communities?

At Destination Chesterfield, our goal is to support as many local businesses and organisations as possible to help them reach their full potential. We guide them towards useful information, funding opportunities, and skill-building resources and there’s always something available to help our people grow and improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of my role is to showcase local growth stories to encourage further investment. I also make sure our Chesterfield Champions get plenty of exposure to highlight the businesspeople who play such a key role in our town’s success.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The redevelopment of Chesterfield Market will have a huge impact. I spent a lot of time when I was younger, so it’s exciting to see how it will evolve. The market is a big part of Chesterfield’s identity and the local community, and the improvements will bring new life to the area.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My vision for Chesterfield’s town centre is for it to continue growing and developing while keeping its history and charm intact. I’d like to see the progress we’ve made so far continue and for Chesterfield to become an even more vibrant place for people to live, work, and visit.