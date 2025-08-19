Castle Blinds draws in big clients after business turnaround

Just two years after being saved from closure, a beloved Derby shop is not only surviving it’s thriving – with turnover up by more than 70%

Castle Blinds, based in Chaddesden, has seen its order book more than double since being bought out by former employee Myles Hayhurst in 2023.

Myles, who is a trained carpenter, stepped in when the previous owners decided to sell the business after 26 years.

Since then, Castle Blinds has gone from strength to strength - expanding its team with three new employees, extending its premises and adding two new vans to its fleet.

The company now counts Derbyshire County Cricket Club, HUUB, Hannells, JCB, and Derby County Football Club among its commercial clients. Other notable names include Wathall’s, MasterMover, Derby City Council, and Queen’s Hospital, in Burton.

Myles said: “While we still provide plenty of residential customers with curtains and blinds, the commercial side of the business has grown enormously over the last two years. We’ve taken on some really significant projects and built relationships with organisations we’re proud to work with.

"Securing contracts with names like Derby County and JCB has been a huge boost, not just financially but for the team’s confidence too. It shows we’re moving in the right direction.”

Castle Blinds has also retained its long-serving staff - two team members have a combined 28 years with the company - and introduced formal training and workplace policies that hadn’t previously been in place.

Looking ahead, Myles plans to secure a new building to house a dedicated manufacturing facility, reflecting the company’s growing ambitions.

And he also hopes to expand into interior design, offering a more comprehensive, end-to-end service for both residential and commercial clients.

Myles added: "Retaining our experienced staff was really important to me. They’ve been the backbone of this business for years and their knowledge is invaluable as we grow.

“We’re at the stage now where expanding our manufacturing capabilities is the next logical step. A dedicated facility will help us take on larger projects and improve turnaround times.

“We’ve had such nice feedback from everyone we’ve worked with – commercial and residential. It’s been a busy two years but it’s all worth it.”