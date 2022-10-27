CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the authority on the greatest places for a pint in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – with volunteers from local branches visiting eligible venues across the year to check the quality of their beers.
Whether you’re looking for a new pub to try, or confirmation that your local is one of the best in town, these are 16 of the best pubs in Chesterfield and its surrounding areas according to CAMRA.
1. Rose & Crown, Brampton
The CAMRA guide says: “This award-winning hostelry is a Brampton Brewery tied house, situated at the top end of the Brampton Mile. It has a compact snug, and memorabilia from the original Brampton Brewery festoons the walls. There are monthly live jazz sessions, regular real ale festivals and live music events throughout the year.
Photo: Google
2. The Beer Parlour, Whittington Moor
The Beer Parlour is described as “a cosy, single-roomed, popular drinking establishment situated just off the main route through Whittington Moor. Up to eight ever-changing quality real ales are available to drink in or take out, plus an extensive selection of draught continental ales.”
Photo: Google
3. The Miners Arms, Hundall
The Miners Arms is described as a “traditional open-plan village inn that has won numerous CAMRA awards at both local and regional levels. It offers a wide range of beers and fruit-based ciders, with regular ales from Pictish and the nearby Drone Valley Brewery, and real cider from Sandford Orchard. Three ever-changing guest beers are served in lined pint glasses. Dog-friendly, there is an excellent beer garden to the rear, and a large-screen TV with a good range of sports channels.”
Photo: Google
4. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield
The guide calls this venue a “free house and self-styled beer emporium. This is a compact back-street local serving excellent ales in two drinking areas either side of a central bar. The beer range is ever-changing, often from local breweries, complemented by an extensive selection of continental and craft beers on draught and in bottles.”
Photo: Google