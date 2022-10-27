3. The Miners Arms, Hundall

The Miners Arms is described as a “traditional open-plan village inn that has won numerous CAMRA awards at both local and regional levels. It offers a wide range of beers and fruit-based ciders, with regular ales from Pictish and the nearby Drone Valley Brewery, and real cider from Sandford Orchard. Three ever-changing guest beers are served in lined pint glasses. Dog-friendly, there is an excellent beer garden to the rear, and a large-screen TV with a good range of sports channels.”

Photo: Google