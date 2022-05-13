Boost for Derbyshire entrepreneur with her snack brand set to launch in Asda stores across the country

Helen Yates, who co-runs the Luke Evans Bakery in Riddings, near Alfreton, has announced that her snack brand ‘Rootles’ will be launched in nearly 100 Asda stores nationwide.

Rootles are a range of chocolate-covered, veg based biscuits. The team’s original milk chocolate flavour is being joined by two new additions – a vegan dark chocolate flavour featuring crunchy carrot biscuit fingers, and a white chocolate and beetroot flavour featuring crunchy pink biscuit.

Rootles has been chosen by Asda as one of 15 emerging brands to join its Nurture programme – giving the products a platform in stores across the UK and online. As part of the initiative, the brands will receive support and mentorship from Asda's experts to understand how to work with a large retailer.Helen said: “We're excited to have launched Rootles into Asda – it's our first major supermarket listing and represents a significant step forward for the brand.

Helen Yates divides her time between managing the Rootles brand and running one of the oldest family bakeries in the country with her husband David.

“We have developed the vegan option to satisfy the growing demand for dairy-free sweet products and this now replaces our original dark chocolate Rootles.

“The white chocolate and beetroot Rootles is a completely new concept, combining an appealing taste and look. We feel sure it will go down well with our growing band of customers.”