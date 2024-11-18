Belper salon wins big at prestigious hairdressing awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning salon in Belper won big at the 2024 Salon Awards, taking home four awards on the night.

French & Ivi was awarded best ‘Salon Team’, whilst salon owner, Tracey-Ann Smith took home to award for ‘Colourist of the Year’ and ‘Creative Image of the Year’, and daughter, Poppy, won ‘Stylist of the Year’.

Tracey-Ann Smith, who is originally from Scotland, has been in the industry for 38 years. When she left school, Tracey undertook her apprenticeship at Clancy’s Hair and Beauty in Elgin. Tracey has always had a passion for the industry, opening her own salon called Angels in Aberdeen in 1998. Tracey moved to Belper in 2018 and opened French & Ivi in 2021, instantly becoming a local success.

Now, Tracey is a celebrated hairdresser whose immense talent has been recognised by her many accolades. Alongside her salon work, Tracey is a regular at Fashion Weeks across the globe and works closely with the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, helping to cultivate the future talent of British hairdressing.

French & Ivi Team

The Salon Awards 2024 took place at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester on Saturday the 9th of November, where finalists and their guests were invited for a night of opulence and the opportunity to celebrate the best talent in the hairdressing industry.

Commenting on her and her team’s four wins, Tracey-Ann Smith said: “Wow! Taking home four awards is an absolute honour. These awards are a testament to the hard-work and dedication of my team and the loyalty of our clients. Congratulations to all the winners and to the Salon Awards for hosting such a fantastic evening.”