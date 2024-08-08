Bellway funds tuck shop at holiday camp for Derby youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go away on holiday have been enjoying fun, games and treats at the 100th Derby Toc H Children’s Camp.

The annual summer camp gives children from Derby aged between nine and 14 the chance to enjoy a free camping holiday in the Derbyshire countryside – all run and organised by volunteers. This year the event took place between Saturday 27 July and Thursday 8 August at Osmaston Polo Ground, near Ashbourne.

And there were treats for the youngsters to enjoy as local homebuilder Bellway donated £500 for a tuck shop to be stocked up with an array of special goodies, including chocolate, crisps, sweets and fruit bars.

Volunteer co-ordinator Dena Delahay said: “Without Bellway’s generous donation, we would never have been able to give the children of the camp this little extra treat. We are so thankful for Bellway for showing such kindness and making the boys and girls of Derby Toc H Children’s Camp very happy!

“The items were for the 160 children attending our summer camp. We usually have a tuck shop at the camp, but each year it becomes increasingly difficult to fund, as monies are needed more urgently in other areas. This year, Bellway’s complete funding of the tuck shop was heartwarming.”

Steve Smith, Sales Director from Bellway East Midlands, said: “The volunteers at the Derby Toc H Children’s Camp do something phenomenal and so worthwhile.

“To give these deserving youngsters who would otherwise have no chance of getting away for a break a fun camping holiday makes a big difference in their lives. It’s bringing adventure and fun to their summer and they really need that – and I’m sure that the activities and friendships they will enjoy here will create memories to last a lifetime.

“It was a pleasure to pay a part in that, by providing some snacks and treats to stock the tuck shop for the children.”

During the camping holiday the youngsters took part in bike rides, arts and crafts, nature walks, swimming, a mini-Olympics, zip lining, crate stacking, football, rounders and cricket. They learned survival skills and had the chance to make dens in the countryside. There was also a play tent where the children could play pool, table tennis and board games.

