Barron McCann shortlisted for international customer service honour

Barron McCann Supply Chain Team

A Derby technology and engineering company renowned for its success in the retail and hospitality sectors has been shortlisted for an international customer service award.

The awards set the benchmark for operational excellence across the supply chain industry and Barron McCann is joined on the prestigious shortlist alongside Marks & Spencer, Jaguar Land Rover and the NHS.

This recognition places Barron McCann among a distinguished group of organisations who are setting benchmarks for customer service excellence in logistics and supply chain management.

Grant Lawless, Supply Chain Director, said: “We are honoured to be named finalists alongside industry leaders who are committed to raising the standards of service across the logistics industry.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers.

“Being shortlisted for this award is not only recognition of their dedication and expertise but a reflection of the collaborative spirit and commitment shown by every colleague across Barron McCann.

“At Barron McCann, we’ve built a logistics model where every part shipped is a promise kept. Every shipment, every system and every process is designed to support one thing: exceptional service.”

Over the past 12 months, Barron McCann’s Supply Chain Team has collaborated closely with customers and partners to drive innovation and elevate service delivery across sites throughout the UK and Europe.

Standout achievements include fulfilling 98.7% of service part requests within agreed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and achieving over 60% reuse of returned parts through rigorous repair and quality assurance processes.

Among the judges this year are representatives from firms including Lego, Sky, Ford Motor Company, Coca-Cola and Matalan.

They are looking for companies that strive to exceed customer expectations, implement industry-leading service and innovate their customer experience capabilities.

Grant added: “Through a relentless focus on innovation, reliability, and value, Barron McCann has demonstrated what it means to put the customer first in a fast-moving, service-critical environment.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 6,at Grosvenor House, London.