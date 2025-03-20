Banner Jones advises on the acquisition of Chesterfield’s historic Royal Oak pub

Banner Jones Solicitors has successfully advised on the purchase of The Royal Oak, Chesterfield’s oldest pub, located in The Shambles in the town centre. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the historic venue, which has been closed since August 2021.

Believed to have originally served as a rest-house for the Knights Templar during the 12th century Crusades, The Royal Oak later housed two butchers and provided accommodation in the medieval period.

The new owner, Patrick Hopkins, Director of Hopman Ltd, is committed to reviving the pub’s traditional charm while celebrating its rich history. His vision is to create a classic pub experience, featuring cask and craft beers, traditional pub snacks, and a warm, inviting atmosphere that stays true to the character of this iconic establishment.

Aiming to restore The Royal Oak to its former glory as a welcoming hub for the community, he also hopes to combine historic authenticity with high-quality drinks and service.

Ben Couch, part of the commercial property team at Banner Jones, commented: “We are delighted to have facilitated the purchase of The Royal Oak, a site of great historical importance in Chesterfield. It’s fantastic to support a project that will breathe new life into a well-loved town centre landmark, contributing to the vibrancy of the local community and economy. I can’t wait to have a pint in there!”

The 11-strong commercial team at Banner Jones Solicitors specialises in commercial property sales and purchases, commercial leases, land acquisition and plot sales for developers, company formation, commercial agreements, and mergers and acquisitions.

The reopening of The Royal Oak is eagerly anticipated by both locals and visitors, with the promise of restoring a piece of Chesterfield’s heritage while offering an authentic and enjoyable pub experience.