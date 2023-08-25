These are some of the businesses that are currently for sale across Derbyshire – perfect for those who want to be their own boss.
Many harbour dreams of setting up their own business, but sometimes the thought of starting up is too daunting.
There are, however, a number of well-established businesses for sale across Derbyshire – the ideal purchase for someone who wants more control over their working life.
Here are some of the businesses available in all corners of the county – including award-winning cafes, restaurants and shops – provided by BusinessesForSale.com.
1. Beaurepaire Patisserie, King Street, Belper
This patisserie is in a prominent town centre location in Belper, and has previously scooped ‘Good Food’ awards in 2019 and 2020. There is seating for 36 people over three floors and scope for evening trade. An asking price of £37,995 has been set, with a turnover of £63,675. Photo: Google
2. Curious Inspirations, North Parade, Matlock Bath
Curious Inspirations a large gift shop in the picturesque village of Matlock Bath - located in a prime position on a busy parade of shops and offers a wide range of gifts. An asking price of £50,000 has been set, with a turnover of £140,850. Photo: Google
3. Peveril Stores, How Lane, Castleton
Peveril Stores and Bakery is renowned for its quality, popularity and its famous baguette menu - which offers a choice of 42 freshly filled baguettes. The current owner is retiring, presenting an excellent opportunity for someone to take over this thriving business. An asking price of £160,000 has been set, with a turnover of £508,000 and a net profit of £50,765. Photo: Google
4. Subway, Rutland Street, Ilkeston
There is an exciting opportunity to acquire this popular and well-known sandwich franchise, occupying a prime trading position within a bustling retail park in Derbyshire. An asking price of £175,000 has been set, with a turnover of £247,000. Photo: Google