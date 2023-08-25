3 . Peveril Stores, How Lane, Castleton

Peveril Stores and Bakery is renowned for its quality, popularity and its famous baguette menu - which offers a choice of 42 freshly filled baguettes. The current owner is retiring, presenting an excellent opportunity for someone to take over this thriving business. An asking price of £160,000 has been set, with a turnover of £508,000 and a net profit of £50,765. Photo: Google