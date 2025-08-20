A unique Chesterfield business offering specialist childcare services for ceremonies and celebrations has been named on a prestigious list of the best and brightest operators in the wedding industry worldwide.

The Wedding Nanny has landed on the Loverly List 2025, which presents an annual handpicked selection of top-tier event professionals and companies, ranging from photographers to florists, caterers, stationers, venue hosts and every other essential player behind a couple’s big day.

Compiled by online wedding planning platform Loverly from tens of thousands of nominations, the list skews towards the North American market but also includes an category for international operators – and the Wedding Nanny is the only childcare business to get a mention.

Natalie Robson, who established the business in 2021, said: “Being named to the Loverly List is not only an incredible honour—it’s validation of the love and determination each member of this small team has poured into this dream.”

Natalie Robson, owner of the Wedding Nanny, has been running her own private nanny services for more than a decade. (Photo: Contributed)

The business has previously picked up domestic honours including a Hitched Wedding Award in 2024, but its reputation continues to grow.

Natalie and her fellow nannies Laura and Ross, all of whom have backgrounds in exclusive nursery settings and private client work, set out to redefine what family-focused, child-inclusive weddings can look like.

With a bespoke approach to each event – currently around 45 per year – they work to provide joyful, safe, and nurturing care while allowing parents and guests to enjoy the celebration worry-free.

In a testimonial one recent bride summed up the experience, saying: “The organisation, beforehand in the lead up to the wedding, the interactions with the children prior, the preparation and equipment brought with them to help save your stresses, the knowledge they have, their kindness is just incomparable to anything I have ever come across.

The Wedding Nanny caters to clients from across the UK and its reputation is now growing overseas. (Photo: Martin Cheung Photography)

“I danced for the first time in 18 months, knowing that my children were being so well looked after.”

“As the bride, subconsciously looking around for my children to check all was okay, like I would day to day, it’s like they could read my mind and were watching for my mum cues at all times.

“I need every mother who is going to be a bride to know how much this means and how amazing these people are.”

To learn more about the business and its services, visit theweddingnanny.co.uk.