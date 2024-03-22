Derbyshire wedding nanny business wins industry award thanks to happy couples

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wedding Nanny was among the winners at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2024, plucked from 23,000 contenders to be named as one of the best suppliers across the UK based on client reviews.

It marks a new high point for owner Natalie Robson who established the service in 2021 as an offshoot of her Private Nanny business, which sees her working in family homes across Derbyshire and Nottingham throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wedding venture has been growing ever since, taking Natalie and her colleague Laura Smedley to ceremonies all over the country as word spread about the business’s unique focus.

Natalie Robson, owner of the Wedding Nanny. (Photo: Contributed)

Gemma White, the third member of the team who handles all the administration around her other role as a mum, said: “It’s more common now for people to have children before they get married, and what we offer is one-to-one childcare for the wedding couple.

“Most of our competitors run as a creche service, which might mean all the children at the wedding are put in one room. We’re not there to isolate the couple’s child or take them away. We’re there to integrate them, so they are still fully involved but without any stress.”

She added: “Weddings are magical occasions filled with love and celebration, but they can also bring about challenges, especially for couples with children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last thing a bride or groom needs is to deal with dirty nappies, feel anxious or guilty about who is watching their child, or handle them when they’re upset at a crucial part of the day.

Gemma White is the first point of contact for clients wanting to book the service. (Photo: Contributed)

“Our goal is to enhance the wedding experience for both couples, their guests, and especially the children allowing everyone to cherish the moments without worry or distraction.”

Natalie and Laura both began their careers working in nursery settings before making the move to specialise in one-to-one care. With more than two decades of experience between them, they are ready for anything that happens on the job.

Gemma, who has known Natalie since secondary school, said: “We can do everything from getting a child ready in the morning, taking them to the ceremony, managing naps and feeding times, walking them down the aisle, playing with them when they get bored or overwhelmed, helping with photos, through to bedtime routines, overnight stays and the morning after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tailor every wedding job to what the couple want from their day and we’ve worked with newborn babies, twins and older children.”

The Wedding Nanny caters to clients from across the UK. (Photo: Martin Cheung Photography)

Fees for the service start from around £400 but the work begins long before the wedding day, as the nannies will take time to get to know the family, make sure everyone is comfortable and relaxed ahead of the main event.

Gemma said: “We have a lot of communication in advance and want children to be excited about meeting their nanny on the day.

“We book in video calls together with the children if possible, learn about what they like and the games they enjoy, then Natalie and Laura will record messages for them so we can build up that relationship, and they’ll know the nanny’s face and voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That thoughtful approach is reflected in the glowing testimonies written by clients.

Natalie and fellow nanny Laura Smedley, right, can work solo or as a team to suit the clients' needs. (Photo: Contributed)

One mum who booked the service last summer said: “Our little boy loved Natalie from the first time he met her and she made my husband and I feel completely at ease knowing he was being so well cared for.

“I think he actually missed Natalie for a couple of days after our wedding. So many of our family and friends commented on how fantastic she was and what a good idea it was to have her with us on the day.”

A bride’s sister, who arranged a package for both of their children, said: “They enabled the bride to be just that, a bride. She was able to get ready without much-loved sticky hands making a grab for her, soak up the day and have precious moments with her new husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The result was lovely moments with the children throughout the day, but most importantly happy, settled and content babes, as well as parents.”

She added: “This the magic of the Wedding Nanny – they know children and they know weddings. The combination is priceless. They didn’t just provide a service, they became a part of the family for 24 hours. We felt immediate trust the moment we met them.”

The business is already taking bookings for 2026, though there are still has a few dates available this year, and the team are thinking about how to accommodate more clients in future – especially now the award is likely to raise their profile.

The business promises to take the stress of childcare out of the big day, so couples are free to relax and enjoy the experience. (Photo: Martin Cheung Photography)

Gemma said: “A lot of clients so far have found us through Instagram, although privacy is a big thing for us – we’ll never share photos where you can identify a wedding couple, their child or the guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to be seen as a recommended supplier for some of the bigger wedding planners – on the luxury side of the industry – and we’re looking to add another nanny to complete the team, but we don’t want to expand so far that we lose the personal touch. We want couples to know the person they talk to is the person they get.

She added: “We’re delighted to win the award, thankful and humbled. We hope it shows that people saw us as an investment in their day. Any nanny gets to have a big impact on a child’s life as they grow, but to make a difference for a whole family is very rewarding.”

To find out more about the service or request a quote or consultation, visit theweddingnanny.co.uk.