Aldi is set to open 35 new stores across the UK this year as it looks to bring its low prices to even more shoppers – with two new locations launching in Derbyshire.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th UK store last year, will be bringing a new store to Derby later this month.

A second new Derbyshire Aldi will follow in Castle Gresley, which is set to welcome their first Aldi in the coming months.

The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – with the supermarket set to invest £550 million on expanding its UK footprint this year alone.

Each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs on average, boosting employment opportunities within local areas.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “After attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months, we’re more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country.“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi.”

From June 1 2024, Store Assistants at Aldi will receive a starting pay of £12.40 per hour, and those based within the M25 will receive £13.65 per hour.