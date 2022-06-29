Aldi reveals plans to open new store in Chesterfield as ‘priority’

The discount supermarket chain wants to build 55 new stores and is on the hunt for locations across the UK as part of a ‘rapid expansion drive’.

Chesterfield has been named on the list of priority areas across Derbyshire, alongside Allestree, Derby and South Normanton.

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres to help achieve its expansion plans.

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public - which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate site so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”