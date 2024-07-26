Aldi launches major recruitment drive as supermarket giant aims to fill 70 roles at stores across Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is currently looking to hire 70 store colleagues in Derbyshire as part of a major recruitment drive

In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across Derbyshire.

These include both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Cleaner and Store Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Store Manager. Areas in Derbyshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Buxton, Ashbourne and Somercotes.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

Aldi is looking to hire staff at a number of its Derbyshire stores.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.

Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector and remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.