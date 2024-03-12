Aldi announces pay increase for staff across Derbyshire as part of £79m investment

Aldi Store Assistants and Deputy Store Managers in Derbyshire are set to receive a pay rise of 40p an hour from June 1, as part of the supermarket’s latest investment in its store colleagues across the UK.The move comes after Aldi became the first supermarket to pay Derbyshire store and warehouse colleagues at least £12.00 an hour in February.The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of Store Assistants and Deputy Store Managers in Derbyshire rise from £12.00 to £12.40.Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which are worth more than £900 a year to the average store colleague. The latest increase takes Aldi’s investment in pay so far this year to £79m. It is also planning to create 5,500 new jobs in the UK this year.