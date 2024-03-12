Aldi announces pay increase for staff across Derbyshire as part of £79m investment
Aldi Store Assistants and Deputy Store Managers in Derbyshire are set to receive a pay rise of 40p an hour from June 1, as part of the supermarket’s latest investment in its store colleagues across the UK.The move comes after Aldi became the first supermarket to pay Derbyshire store and warehouse colleagues at least £12.00 an hour in February.The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of Store Assistants and Deputy Store Managers in Derbyshire rise from £12.00 to £12.40.Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which are worth more than £900 a year to the average store colleague. The latest increase takes Aldi’s investment in pay so far this year to £79m. It is also planning to create 5,500 new jobs in the UK this year.
Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We firmly believe that our colleagues are the best in the business, so it is only right that they remain the best-paid and we are committed to never being beaten on pay by any other supermarket.“Our Store Operations colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity among shoppers and our continued investment in their pay is another way to thank them for the role they play in making Aldi what it is today.”
Aldi is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket and has more than 1,000 stores, 11 regional distribution centres and 45,000 colleagues across Britain.