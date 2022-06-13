Accountancy firm moves to new Derbyshire office and appoints more staff to meet customer demand

Number Crunchers, founded by Isabella Callaghan in 1996, specialises in providing accountancy services to small-to-medium sized businesses in the local region.

Having been based just over the Yorkshire border in Halfway, the business has now moved into a larger 1250 sq. ft premises on Rotherside Road in Eckington to meet the continued demand for its services.

The move has also created two new jobs, with Number Crunchers hiring team members that will specialise in cloud bookkeeping and payroll.

Isabella (third from left) has been running the company for 26 years - and said the move was an “important step” for its future.

Isabella Callaghan, managing director of Number Crunchers, said: “We are very excited to be moving to larger premises in Eckington and taking on new staff to strengthen our team. The new offices are an important step in the company’s future growth.

“I started Number Crunchers in 1996 as a Sole Trader and I still get a thrill about what we do today. My ethos has always been to treat each client’s business as if it were my own and to take the fear and mystic out of accountancy.

“As we enter a new digital age in accountancy, we are fully committed to supporting our clients as they make the transition to Making Tax Digital.”