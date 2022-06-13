Derbyshire charity for deaf and hard of hearing women to receive help to tackle cost-of-living crisis after award win

Deaf-initely Women is led by and run for deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing women, and works to improve their lives through health education and raising awareness.

Based in Belper, the charity has now had the impact of its services and its future ambitions recognised after being chosen as a 2022 Weston Charity Awards winner.

The award gives the organisiation the chance to invest in its future with 10 months of strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to pro bono charity Pilotlight and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Deaf-initely Women committee including Office Manager Rachel Shaw (front left) and Managing Director Teresa Waldron (front, second from left)

Teresa Waldron, Managing Directior from Deaf-initely Women said: “We are delighted that Deaf-initely Women has been chosen as one of the small charities to benefit from this exciting opportunity to access free support and advice from a team of Business Experts.

"Small charities like Deaf-initely Women are heavily dependent on funding from Trusts and Foundations.

"This help us and other small charities and their CEOs to help us to learn new ideas from one another that will benefit us all to continue to support deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing women during the financial crisis of the rising costs living costs and help us to grow”.

Deaf-initely Women was chosen from over 100 applicants, all of whom are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare or community services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales.

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, said: “An old saying is that the poor pay more. So, while the rising cost of living is a crisis for many people, it is a potential catastrophe for those who are most vulnerable.

"Deaf-initely Women has been selected as a Weston Charity Award recipient on the strength of its ambitions and the openness of the leadership team to external perspectives. Working with business experts, the Weston Charity Awards will strengthen Deaf-initely Women to support people who are most at need in our society.”