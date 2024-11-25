30 years on the clock for Derby car dealership driver

Bristol Street Motors Derby Peugeot has marked an impressive milestone with a colleague who has clocked up 30 years at the dealership.

The dealership has proudly marked the extraordinary milestone for one of its most dedicated and long serving team members, Tony Holloway, who has surpassed an impressive three decades of service.

Tony began as the dealership’s main driver in 1994, initially using a Peugeot 504 pickup and a two-wheel dolly, eventually moving on to a 7.5-tonne truck where he could carry two cars at once.

Tony has become known for his willingness to go the extra mile – often literally. His truck doubled up as a 24-hour recovery vehicle, which saw him rescuing customers in all kinds of sticky situations.

Tony Holloway with Lee Clarke, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Derby Peugeot

Reflecting on his three decades with Bristol Street Motors, Tony shared, “It’s the people I work with and the customers that make it all worthwhile. I’ve met so many wonderful folks over the years, and some of them have been with me for so long that they feel more like old friends than customers. Quite a few even ask if I’m still here before they book anything, just to be sure I’ll be the one handling their vehicle.

“I’ve seen families grow up, collecting cars for parents, then their kids, and even grandkids. It’s a special feeling, knowing they trust me to be there, and I think that loyalty is mutual.

“It’s been such an interesting job that’s taken me all over the country. Some days I could be heading to Blackpool first thing in the morning to drop a vehicle off, or travelling by train to London to pick one up. It’s given me the chance to meet so many interesting people, and of course, drive some amazing cars!”

Lee Clarke, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Derby Peugeot, said, “Tony embodies Bristol Street Motors’ values of passion, respect, commitment and professionalism. He’s incredibly hardworking, and whether it’s a trip down the road or across the country, he’ll get the job done. His motto, ‘It’s only down the road,’ has become the team’s motto – he will quite literally go the extra mile to make sure customers are well taken care of!”

Outside of work, Tony is a familiar face at rock-and-roll events, and his love for classic cars often takes him to shows where he proudly displays his prized Buick, winning plenty of trophies along the way.