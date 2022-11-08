News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best-reviewed cafes in the area.

16 of the best cafes in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – based on customer reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with a wide range of great cafes – with customers across the area able to find somewhere to satisfy their tastes.

Naturally, people will have their favourite establishment, but if you want to find venues recommended by other residents, these are some of the highest-rated cafes according to Google reviews.

These ratings were taken from Google on Tuesday, November 8 – and the cafes are not listed in any particular order.

1. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

2. Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Café Nellie has a 4.9/5 rating based on 22 Google reviews. One customer said the food was “freshly made and the customer service was impeccable.”

3. El Café Verde, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

El Café Verde has a 4.6/5 rating based on 55 Google reviews. One reviewer praised the “tasty food and really friendly staff.”

4. Crossroads Cafe, Brimington Road North, Chesterfield

Crossroads has a 4.6/5 rating based on 248 Google reviews - and one customer said the breakfast was “good quality at the right price.”

