The flagship office development has let more than 50 per cent of rooms in just four months.

Targeted at new and growing businesses in Chesterfield, the 32 office suites spread over three floors have attracted tenants from a range of sectors and industries into the town centre, including recruitment, IT, design, marketing, education and training, and fashion.

The building is part of the £19.9m scheme to breathe new life into the northern entrance to the town centre and is Chesterfield Borough Council’s newest enterprise centre. It was part funded through a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Investment Fund, with additional funding provided by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to see so many new businesses moving into the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre. We’ve built on our experiences at Tapton and Dunston Innovation Centres to develop this building and it is already evident that we have been successful in creating a modern environment where Chesterfield’s budding entrepreneurs can collaborate and flourish.”

Tenants have praised the centre’s location, citing it as a primary factor in their decision to make the centre their new home.

The location and transport links were also key for Potentia Teaching School Hub which acts as a ‘local’ centre of excellence’ for schools in Amber Valley, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and North East Derbyshire.

Isabella Edwards, managing director of Edwards Employment Solutions, said the move to the Enterprise Centre was ‘an absolute game changer. She added: “From a business point of view, we are benefitting from the excellent location. People looking for a new job are able to pop in and see us when they are in town, and we even have our clients from local businesses coming in to see us! We now have such modern and functional facilities to host people – it’s really working well for us.”

Break out space at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre

The high quality interior of the building has been a major pull for a number of tenants, including James Taylor, founder and managing director of Roaring Mouse Public Relations, one of the first businesses to relocate to the Northern Gateway in July. He said: “This is a space that impresses customers and inspires our people. We are delighted to have a stylish, contemporary office that supports collaboration and enables us to do the best work possible for customers around the world.”

Lucinda White, director of Pure Awards, who moved into the centre in September, added: “Not only is it an ultra-modern space, with floor to ceiling windows and instant hot water on tap but it is the ideal environment for the ‘agency’ feel business of Pure Awards.”

Accessibility and sustainability are central to the building which has been designed by Chesterfield architects Whittam Cox. The building has also been designed to minimise its impact on the environment and achieve considerable efficiencies in energy use.

The sustainability and accessibility credentials of the building were key for Kakou Technologies when selecting the centre for its new home. Ann Fomukong-Boden, co-founder and MD said: “As a Disability Confident employer designing inclusive and accessible technologies, we required office space with good access to local transport links, not only for our staff, but for our visitors. The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre is fully accessible, matches our sustainability principles through the excellent BREEAM rating and centre environmental policies, and provides us with the flexibility we require to grow our business.”

Accessibility was also important for Gillian Scotford, a leading disability campaigner and founder of AccessibleUK. Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre proved the perfect location for the organisation when she decided to make the move from being home to office-based.

The town centre location was a pull for East Midlands Chamber which is soon to lease space in the building in addition to its headquarters outside the town centre. The additional space will be used as a convenient drop-in meeting point for Chamber members.

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “We want to create a members’s lounge for them to drop in and use as they see fit, while it adds more meeting space in addition to our headquarters in Dunston Road.

"We are excited to see the range of benefits the centre will have on the growth of businesses and the creation of jobs in Chesterfield, both of which will provide a boost to the town’s economy.”

Within the centre itself, there is a shared reception and lobby area, two meeting rooms, a break-out area and kitchenettes, bicycle storage, shower and changing facilities, lift access and individually metered power supplies.

The interior of the Enterprise Centre has been designed by Amy Revell, Co-Founder and Director of We Are Spaces Limited, who is now also a tenant at Northern Gateway. She said: “Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre has given us Grade ‘A’ office space for people to work in. These workspaces are comparable to those in bigger cities like Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester which deliver the connectivity for hybrid working for a better work/life balance.”

The building fronts Chesterfield’s new office campaign which was launched earlier this year.

The campaign also showcases One Waterside Place a new Grade A office development.

Together with the Enterprise Centre, the buildings add to the town’s portfolio of properties.

The campaign promotes the range of office and flexible workspace available in the borough, including the Innovation Centres at Dunston and Tapton, The HQ, Great2Work, West Studios and The Glass Yard.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield said: “Chesterfield meets the needs of new, growing and established businesses, offering a central location and connectivity, to a local skilled workforce and now, high quality, sustainable office space.