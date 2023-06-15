News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the businesses that have opened across the area.

16 new restaurants, shops, cafés and takeaways to open in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new shops, restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat and shop – and there have been plenty of new additions over the last 12 months.

From major national retailers and chains to independent restaurants and cafes, these are 15 businesses that have launched or re-opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since June 2022.

Takeaway dessert shop Snowflakes, found on Saltergate, was opened back in June 2022.

1. Snowflakes, Chesterfield

Takeaway dessert shop Snowflakes, found on Saltergate, was opened back in June 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Little Dessert Shop on Holywell Street was also launched in June 2022.

2. Little Dessert Shop, Chesterfield

The Little Dessert Shop on Holywell Street was also launched in June 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth Kitchen was launched in June 2022 at the Peak Village shopping centre in Rowsley.

3. Chatsworth Kitchen, Rowsley

Chatsworth Kitchen was launched in June 2022 at the Peak Village shopping centre in Rowsley. Photo: Google

Fat Pig BBQ was launched on Saltergate in September last year, replacing the old Spire Frier.

4. Fat Pig BBQ, Chesterfield

Fat Pig BBQ was launched on Saltergate in September last year, replacing the old Spire Frier. Photo: Google

