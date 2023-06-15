16 new restaurants, shops, cafés and takeaways to open in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months
A number of new shops, restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year.
Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat and shop – and there have been plenty of new additions over the last 12 months.
From major national retailers and chains to independent restaurants and cafes, these are 15 businesses that have launched or re-opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since June 2022.
