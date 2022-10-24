News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the latest eateries to open in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

15 new restaurants, cafés and takeaways to open in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year.

By Tom Hardwick
10 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:43pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat – and the area’s food scene has only improved over the past 12 months.

Whether you’re looking for sweet treats, delicious BBQ, street food or pub classics, there is something to satisfy everyone’s appetites across the region.

These are 15 eateries that have launched or re-opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since October 2021.

1. Sanctuary Garden, Bolsover

Sanctuary Garden on Market Place welcomed customers for the first time in November 2021.

Photo: Google

2. Pizza Pi, Chesterfield

The new Pizza Pi restaurant on Vicar Lane opened in February 2022, after the pizzeria moved from its old Beetwell Street premises.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Batch House, Chesterfield

The Batch House food hall at Sheffield Road’s Glass Yard development opened in March 2022.

Photo: Google

4. Gingerz BBQ, Chesterfield

Gingerz BBQ welcomed customers into their Chatsworth Road restaurant back in November 2021.

Photo: Brian Eyre

