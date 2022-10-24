Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, which has operated at the town’s open air market for the last five years, opened a shop in the market hall earlier this month.

Speaking about the change from market stall to Market Hall, owner Ed Fordham said: “It means we have a much larger stock, space for customers to browse and the benefits of the warm and the dry.”“This also means that once again Chesterfield has its own second hand bookshop, something that every self-respecting and ambitious town should have. We have been very touched by the support and affection people have shown as we have set the shop up and we look forward to seeing folks over the coming weeks and months.”

Ed said the store will stock a wide, eclectic range of books – and thanked customers for their support so far. “The range of books is at best eclectic, unlikely and obscure – but also fits the themes of history, politics, geography, poetry, literature, numismatics, topography, fashion, nature, photography and much more besides. Indeed, we would even go so far as to say we can’t predict what we might get in stock next.“This builds up into what we think is a fun and interesting experience for our customers. For this project to work, we need you to contribute your ongoing shopping loyalty – but we wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you.”

Ed Fordham thanked customers for the support they have given him so far.