These are some of the best country pubs in the area.

14 of the best cosy Derbyshire country pubs to visit this autumn – just a short drive from Chesterfield

There are some great cosy pubs across Derbyshire and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago

We have an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after a weekend stroll through the autumn countryside, or an evening of fine dining, these are 14 of the best venues in Derbyshire – with many just a stone’s throw from Chesterfield.

1. The Devonshire Arms at Beeley

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has been awarded an AA Rosette, and has nearly 500 excellent Tripadvisor reviews. It also features in the Michelin Guide, where it is described as “hugely characterful” with a range of “interesting dishes.”

2. Ye Old Nags Head, Castleton

Ye Old Nags Head has just under 700 excellent Tripadvisor reviews - with customers praising the “varied menu”.

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide 2022. It has almost 100 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, with customers praising the “delicious and interesting” menu.

4. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has just shy of 300 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. Matt Strawford said: “Huge value for money and lovely food.”

