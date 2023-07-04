News you can trust since 1855
13 of the best hair and beauty salons across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have won top industry awards

These are some of the hair and beauty salons in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have won prestigious awards.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

There are a number of high-quality salons throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Many have been shortlisted for a series of top industry awards – and some have gone on to claim these renowned prizes.

Whether you’re looking for a new hair salon, or somewhere that offers a range of beauty treatments, here are 13 of the best options in the area.

Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022.

1. Brampton Beauty Retreat, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year.

2. Aurora Beauty Studio, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year. Photo: Brian Eyre

Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this year.

3. Louise Brown Hair, Nottingham Road, Ripley

Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this year. Photo: Google

Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

4. Ann’s Salon, High Street, Clay Cross

Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Photo: Google

