News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

The best garden centres to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit over the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

With the weather forecast looking promising ahead of the weekend, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

READ THIS: Restoration of crumbling Peak District hunting lodge into holiday accommodation set for green light

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

2. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictGoogleDerbyshire