Credit: Adam Lynk/Brian Eyre/Google

11 of the best places to stay in Derbyshire – including Peak District, Chesterfield and Buxton hotels

These are some of the best hotels across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By thomas hardwick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:45 pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of well-renowned hotels. Whether you are looking for high-end luxury or hidden countryside getaways, there is something for everyone.

Many have received illustrious awards too – from the likes of the Sunday Times, AA and the Good Hotel Guide.

These are 11 venues across the region that have been recognised for their quality – ranking as some of the best in Derbyshire.

1. Callow Hall, Ashbourne

Callow Hall, outside Ashbourne, was crowned the national winner of the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2021. Susan d'Arcy, Hotels and Spa Editor for The Times and The Sunday Times, said the hotel was “off the beaten track, relaxed and riotously chic”, and a “foretaste of how hospitality must change.”

Photo: Adam Lynk

2. Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow

Fischer’s Baslow Hall was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding levels of hospitality and service, ranking it amongst some of the finest hotels in the country. In their report, the AA inspector said: “This beautiful Derbyshire manor house offers sumptuous accommodation and facilities, and the staff provide very friendly and personally attentive service.”

Photo: Fischer’s Baslow Hall

3. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has also won four AA Red Stars, receiving praise for its “elegantly appointed rooms in a quintessentially Derbyshire setting.”

Photo: Google

4. Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water

Rafters at Riverside House was named hotel of the year at the 2022 Derbyshire and Peak District Leisure and Tourism Awards.

Photo: Brian Eyre

