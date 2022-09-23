Chesterfield has a wide range of great cafes, and customers can find something to satisfy their tastes in every corner of the town.

Naturally, people will have their favourite establishment, but if you want to find venues recommended by other residents, these are some of the best-reviewed cafes on Tripadvisor.

These ratings were taken from Tripadvisor on Friday, September 23, and the cafes are not listed in any particular order.

1. Koo, Chatsworth Road Koo has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising the “excellent” service and “beautifully presented” dishes. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. The Cafe at Libby's, Chatsworth Road The Cafe at Libby's is just a few doors down from Koo, and also has a 4.5 rating - being described by one reviewer as an “absolute gem.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Urban Kitchen at Olympia House, Brimington Road Urban Kitchen at Olympia House has a rating of five on Tripadvisor. Customers said the “excellent breakfasts” were a highlight of any visit. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. No 10 Cafe, South Street The No 10 Cafe has a rating of four on Tripadvisor, with customers praising the “lovely afternoon tea”. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales