Chesterfield has a range of great cafes. Credit: Google/Brian Eyre

11 of the best cafes in Chesterfield – according to Tripadvisor reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes in Chesterfield according to customer reviews on Tripadvisor.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:33 pm

Chesterfield has a wide range of great cafes, and customers can find something to satisfy their tastes in every corner of the town.

Naturally, people will have their favourite establishment, but if you want to find venues recommended by other residents, these are some of the best-reviewed cafes on Tripadvisor.

These ratings were taken from Tripadvisor on Friday, September 23, and the cafes are not listed in any particular order.

1. Koo, Chatsworth Road

Koo has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising the “excellent” service and “beautifully presented” dishes.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Cafe at Libby's, Chatsworth Road

The Cafe at Libby's is just a few doors down from Koo, and also has a 4.5 rating - being described by one reviewer as an “absolute gem.”

Photo: Google

3. Urban Kitchen at Olympia House, Brimington Road

Urban Kitchen at Olympia House has a rating of five on Tripadvisor. Customers said the “excellent breakfasts” were a highlight of any visit.

Photo: Google

4. No 10 Cafe, South Street

The No 10 Cafe has a rating of four on Tripadvisor, with customers praising the “lovely afternoon tea”.

Photo: Brian Eyre

